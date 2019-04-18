The Late Show Spoofs Mueller Report Release: ‘Redacted! Redacted!’

On the eve of the Mueller report release, The Late Show spoofed the redacted version’s release with an audiobook sketch highlighting how much the public is likely to miss.

“The Mueller report is about to be released, and Audible has the exclusive audiobook. Listen to the report come alive as read by noted 5-time Tony award-winning actor Leslie Brickhill,” the voiceover says at the start of the sketch.

Then, with appropriate theatrical flair, the narration starts.

“On June 9th, 2016, Donald Trump Jr., the President’s son, met with Kremlin lawyer Natasha Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower. Also in attendance were Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort. In exchange for Hillary Clinton’s emails, the Trump team agreed to…” the story begins.

That is when a famous, and irritating voice interrupts.

“Redacted, redacted!” Gilbert Gottfried shouts.

“In 2017 President Trump invited FBI director James Comey to his office, where he demanded,” the story continues on.

“Redacted, redacted!” Gottfried pops up and shouts once again, making sure the full story is not heard.

On #LSSC tonight: The Mueller Report is about to be released, and we've got the exclusive audiobook! pic.twitter.com/7VDpCo6Jkk — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 17, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com