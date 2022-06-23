The Pentagon investigated a fringe online conspiracy theory that Italian satellites stole votes from Donald Trump and gave them to Joe Biden during the 2020 election.

Former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller actually made a call to Europe to investigate the cockamamy theory.

During Thursday’s Jan. 6 House select committee hearing, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) shared what investigators had unearthed.

A YouTube video viewed by Mark Meadows was circulated through the upper echelons of government.

Meadows, then Trump’s chief of staff, found a baseless video that was then pushed on former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. Rosen testified before the committee Thursday.

He said he was sent the video and wanted nothing to do with it. Richard Donoghue, who was then serving as acting deputy attorney general, also viewed the video.

Donoghue told the committee he spoke to Kash Patel, who was then chief of staff to Miller. Donoghue said:

The whole thing was very, very murky at best, and the video was absurd. But, we at the department were not going to have anything to do with it, and DoD should make up its mind for what they were going to do. I made it clear to [Patel] that I didn’t think it was anything worth pursuing.

Kinzinger noted Miller acted to investigate the claims in the video when he called a high-ranking government official in Italy. Kinzinger said:

The select committee confirmed that a call was actually placed by secretary Miller to the attache in Italy to investigate the claim that Italian satellites were switching both votes from Trump to Biden. This is one of the best examples of the lengths to which the President Trump would go to stay in power. Scouring the internet to support his conspiracy theories.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

