Kyle Rittenhouse Is Selling a Video Game Showing Him Shooting ‘Fake News’ and ‘MSDNC’ Turkeys Out of the Sky

Kyle Rittenhouse, acquitted of shooting and killing two men and wounding a third, is selling a video game in which his character is shown shooting turkeys bearing labels like “FAKE NEWS” and “MSDNC.”

Last November, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges related to shootings during the August 2020 protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The then-17-year-old Rittenhouse brought an AR-15 style rifle to downtown Kenosha, later telling a reporter he was there to help guard businesses during the protests.

Rittenhouse’s defense attorneys successfully argued he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.

Mark Richards, one of Rittenhouse’s attorneys, told reporters after the acquittal that Rittenhouse was experiencing PTSD, “doesn’t sleep at night,” and voiced his hope that his client would “change his name and start his life over.”

Rittenhouse has not followed this advice.

Instead, he has been making multiple appearances with conservative media outlets and political conferences, often vociferously criticizing his portrayal in the media and vowing to sue his critics.

This new video game follows that trend.

“I am releasing a video game to fight back against the fake news!” tweeted Rittenhouse on Thursday.

The game, called “Kyle Rittenhouse’s Turkey Shoot,” is available for pre-order for $9.99 on a website linked in the tweet. A roughly one-minute video promoting the game has Rittenhouse introduce himself as “the guy who was acquitted of all charges in the Kenosha self-defense case,” and insisting that “from the very beginning, I did nothing wrong.”

The media still “smear[ed] my name,” Rittenhouse’s narration continues. “It’s time to fight back against the fake news machine. This is why I’m launching the Kyle Rittenhouse Fake News Turkey Shoot video game.”

The video then shows Rittenhouse’s avatar holding a brightly-colored gun as fast-paced music plays and he blasts the various turkeys and racks up points.

“The media is nothing but a bunch of turkeys with nothing to do than push their lying agenda,” he says, urging his followers to pre-order the game and help fund his lawsuits against the fake news media.

To date, Rittenhouse has repeatedly claimed he plans to sue various media outlets but has not yet filed any such suits, and multiple legal experts have opined that he has a very poor chance of success in court, with one attorney even telling Law & Crime’s (Mediaite’s sister site) Adam Klasfeld that Rittenhouse has a “zero likelihood of winning a defamation suit against people who stated publicly that he was either a murderer or a white supremacist so long as the court applies the law appropriately.”

