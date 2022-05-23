The View Accuses Pro-Life Republicans of ‘Hypocrisy’: ‘Greg Abbott Has Overseen 55 Executions’

The cohosts on The View discussed Monday the decision by the archbishop of San Francisco to refuse communion to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and called out the “hypocrisy” of the Church for continuing to honor Republican leaders who have also gone against the Church’s pro-life stances on issues like the death penalty.

“The abortion rights battle is starting to blur the lines between Church and state. The archbishop of San Francisco is calling for Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be denied receiving communion because of her pro-choice stance. He’s one of the priests who also called president Biden to be denied sacrament,” host Whoopi Goldberg said, introducing the topic.

“This is not your job, dude. This is not up to to you make that decision,” Goldberg added.

“He’s also against capital punishment and I don’t see anybody denying what’s his name, Abbott. Governor Abbott who is the catholic, and he’s executed many people,” argued Joy Behar.

“I don’t see him saying he can’t receive communion. The hypocrisy is in the church too,” Behar continued, noting that Pelosi can get communion in Georgetown as the archbishop there allows it.

As the conversation continued, cohost Sarah Haines jumped in saying, “It’s also possible to be personally pro-life and to legislate pro-choice which is also an option because everything I ever learned in Church was that eventually, you face your maker.”

“It’s you yourself, you face your maker. Your decisions and whatever you believe will be on account,” she argued, saying moral decisions should be personal choices not government mandates.

“The Catholic church has lost 20% in attendance since the year 2000,” added Ana Navarro later in the conversation.

“Why? Because they’re against artificial birth control. They are against in vitro fertilization. They won’t give you communion if you are divorced or if you are a gay couple, and because of things like this, and in the meantime, if they really want to protect children, they have tallied 17,000 at least complaints of molestations by priests since the year 1980,” Navarro, who was raised a Catholic, continued.

“So if you want to protect children, archbishop, instead of sheltering pedophilia, you know, pedophile priests, instead of moving them to other churches without telling the community, instead of protecting them, you should be protecting the children who go get Catholic education in your churches,” she concluded.

“It’s only 4% by the way, I believe,” jumped in Behar.

“What?” questioned Navarro.

“It’s only 4% of the bad priests,” clarified Behar, defending the majority of Catholic priests as being good.

“So there have been a lot of problems with the Catholic church, and as a devout Catholic, I am really troubled by the Church’s history and some of the ongoing issues, but let me say this. You know, I have learned from you ladies on this show having been here for five years, not to politicize my religion, right?” added Sunny Hostin.

“And so while I believe that abortion is wrong, and I believe that the catechism of the Catholic Church that pro-life extends from conception through natural death. If you are a practicing catholic as Bill Barr is, as Greg Abbott is — Then you should be pro-life from conception through natural death,” she continued.

“And, the issue that I have with these politicians politicizing their religion is the hypocrisy because when you look at the Catholic church, and these bishops, the death penalty, you know, so this includes the death penalty, right?” Hostin added.

“When Bill Barr was the AG, he was honored for his service by the Church at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, and that included an address from the twice-divorced president at the time,” Hostin continued, calling out the hypocrisy of the Church cozying up with former President Donald Trump.

“And Greg Abbott is another Catholic who is a proponent of the death penalty. There’s also the second amendment. If you are truly a pro-life catholic, then you have to support gun reform. So you have to be consistent, and the church is just not consistent.,” Hostin concluded.

“Greg Abbott has overseen 55 executions,” Behar jumped in.

“And Bill Barr actually, under his watched the federal government execute prisoners for the first time since 2003,” added Hostin.

“Nancy Pelosi didn’t do that. The church did that,” Goldberg interjected.

“That’s the point. Why are they weaponizing the sacrament against Nancy Pelosi, but not Bill Barr and other people the same way?” concluded Hostin.

Watch the full clip above via ABC

