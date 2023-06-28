The View Brutally Roasts Kevin McCarthy For Cuddling Back Up to Trump After Doubting His Strength: ‘Grow a Pair’

The View co-hosts took turns Wednesday mocking House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over his haphazard shilling for Donald Trump after casting doubt on the former president’s strength as a 2024 Republican candidate.

As the panel discussed how Republican members of Congress conduct themselves while appealing to voters, the conversation turned to McCarthy, and Whoopi Goldberg was quick to accuse him of having “no cojones.” She did so while referring to McCarthy’s attempts to walk back his comments during a CNBC interview where he said, “I don’t know” if Trump is the “strongest” candidate Republicans can nominate against President Joe Biden.

“McCarthy told Breitbart [Trump] is Biden’s strongest opponent,” Goldberg said reciting the news. “What is happening here? I just want him to grow a pair of cojones that will give him some way to actually not waffle.”

“He can’t because of the deal he made to become speaker,” Sunny Hostin chimed in. “He gave away his cojones and kicked them under the table. He doesn’t have them anymore.”

Sara Haines followed by remarking on how McCarthy’s ambiguous answer was enough to draw outrage from the MAGAverse. She connected this to “extreme candidates” who get elected into office because Republicans threaten to sink primary candidates who don’t pledge their complete loyalty to Trump at all times.

McCarthy’s attempts to get back into Trumpworld’s good graces came as Politico reported the speaker’s campaign sent out a fundraising push declaring Trump “the STRONGEST opponent to Biden.” Trump’s team reportedly demanded McCarthy take those down because the ex-president dislikes when others fundraise off of his name and likeness without his team’s permission.

Watch above via ABC.

