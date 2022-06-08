The View Criticizes Felicia Sonmez for Keeping Washington Post Drama Going on Social Media: ‘Twitter Is Not the Real World’

The View hosts took on the ongoing drama over at the Washington Post on Wednesday’s broadcast and largely criticized reporter Felicia Sonmez, who kicked off the ensuing online bickering when she highlighted a tweet from a colleague she viewed as sexist.

Sonmez took offense to a David Weigel retweet of a joke, which he quickly deleted. He was also suspended for a month without pay, but Sonmez has continued her crusade on Twitter, leading to company-wide memos asking for such matters to be handled internally.

Introducing the story, even Whoopi Goldberg admitted she was getting lost in all the drama.

Guest host Lindsey Granger first went after Sonmez, accusing her of breaking a golden rule in journalism and making a story about herself.

“It gets lost on me that people make themselves the story when that’s the number one thing you’re taught not to do,” she said, also accusing Sonmez of “living in a glass house” and bringing up a past controversial Kobe Bryant tweet shortly after his death that landed her in hot water with her employer. Ironically, Weigel came to her defense then.

“Her tone is really disappointing,” co-host Sara Haines added later.

Joy Behar said she was of “two minds,” accusing Sonmez at one point of trying to raise her “clout” at the Post, but also going after Weigel for the immature retweet.

“I’m of two minds. Why is he putting out these sexist jokes? What are you 12? Grow up,” she said.

Sunny Hostin piled on Sonmez for engaging her issues with her own paper publicly, saying, “Twitter is not the real world.”

“Twitter is not the real world,” she said. “There are, like — 22 percent of the United States is on Twitter, and of that 22 percent, even fewer are active. I don’t know why she is so intent on fighting sexism and discrimination and harassment [online].”

In a Tuesday Twitter thread, Sonmez claimed other employees have wanted to speak up about problematic tweets from colleagues, but are afraid of “retaliation.”

“I often hear from colleagues who want to say something but are afraid to speak out,” she wrote. “Knowing how the Post punished me for my own trauma — and how a colleague publicly accused me of ‘bullying’ for flagging a sexist tweet — I don’t blame them for being afraid of retaliation.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com