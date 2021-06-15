The co-hosts of The View took turns ridiculing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and what appeared to be her heartfelt apology for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust.

Greene addressed assembled members of the press Monday evening outside the Holocaust museum and noted “over six million Jewish people were murdered,” before apologizing for her past comparison to mask mandates designed to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. “There is no comparison to the holocaust, and there are words that I have said and remarks that I have made that I know are offensive, and for that, I want to apologize.”

Whoopi Goldberg introduced the opening segment of Tuesday’s episode by first playing a clip of Rep. Taylor Greene, before asking her co-hosts to opine. A visibly disgusted Joy Behar was unsparing in her commentary, saying “wait until she hears about slavery.” She then revealed deep her deep skepticism, adding “I don’t buy it, any of it. I think she’s full of it. She compares Democrats to Nazis by the way.”

“She says she’s apologizing, but then she says Democrats are Nazis, which shows you she has no concept of what Nazis actually did,” Behar added, “so I think that her apology is as empty as her head.”

Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines were each a bit more reflective and appreciative of the sudden self-awareness on display, but also shared some doubts on the level of earnestness on display.

Then Ana Navarro closed the deal, by delivering an Ana Navarro-type take on why Taylor Greene is not a real heroine in this particular storyline. “She is a banshee that will do anything to get attention,” Navarro said of the first-year Congresswoman. “If you are learning about the Holocaust at almost 50 years of age, you’ve got a real problem. You are not fit to be in congress if you lack that much knowledge of history, and one of the worst events in human history.”

She noted the influence Taylor Greene has on others, citing the Nashville haberdasher who was “selling these yellow stars because of what Marjorie Taylor Greene said.” But she also noted that she thought it a good thing and refreshing for her to admit mistakes, something Donald Trump never did, and something we don’t usually see in Republican politics, acknowledging and admitting a mistake, reflecting and learning.”

Watch above via ABC.

