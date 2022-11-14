‘The View’ Dumps on Tiffany Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Wedding: ‘It Was a MAGA Funeral’

The View on Monday roasted the wedding of former President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, which took place over the weekend at her father’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Tiffany Trump, 29, married billionaire heir Michael Boulos, 29, on Saturday at the Florida estate.

The segment kicked off with co-host Sara Haines mentioning that Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancé of Donald Trump Jr., being cropped out of Ivanka Trump’s Instagram photo of Ivanka and Tiffany posing with former First Lady Melania Trump; Fox News contributor Lara Trump; and Marla Maples, Tiffany’s mother, and Donald Trump’s second wife.

“Is there some scandal here or –,” Haines asked co-host and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin.

“Well, I stand with Ivanka on this. Kimberly didn’t understand the assignment. It’s a Florida wedding in November,” said Griffin. “All the women clearly knew what the palette was, what the look was, and she was dressed like she was going to, like, a MAGA funeral or something. I’m going to be honest. I probably would have cropped her too.”

“She did have a weird wing, like, a bat wing on her dress,” said co-host Sunny Hostin, referring to Guilfoyle’s black dress.

“She was ready to take flight,” said Griffin, doing a flying motion with her arms.

Co-host Ana Navarro took a shot at the wedding.

“Maybe it’s completely the opposite,” she said. “Maybe she did get the assignment because it was a MAGA funeral.”

Watch above via ABC.

