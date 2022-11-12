Caught on Camera: Trump ‘Looking Distressed’ And ‘Grumpy’ at Tiffany Wedding Rehearsal in NY Post Stalker-Cam Spread

Former President Donald Trump was caught on camera by a photographer “looking distressed” as he escorted daughter Tiffany Trump at her wedding rehearsal, according to Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post.

On Friday evening, the paper published a from-the-bushes-style photo spread of Trump and his daughter with accompanying unflattering descriptions.

“Grumpy Donald Trump spotted at daughter Tiffany’s wedding rehearsal,” the paper tweeted along with thumbnails of the grainy pics.

The photographer, freelancer Romain Maurice, tweeted the photo with the caption “Bride and Gloom.”

The accompanying article was no kinder:

Why the long face, Donald? A grumpy-looking former President Donald Trump was spotted at his daughter Tiffany’s wedding rehearsal at Mar-a-Lago on Friday. The 76-year-old former president, fresh off a racially insensitive attack against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, donned a navy blue suit sans tie as he glumly walked Tiffany, 29, down the aisle a day before she is set to tie the knot.

Romain scored a total of six shots of Trump, with captions like “Reportedly, people close to Trump worry how he’ll behave at Tiffany’s wedding.”

The spread is just the latest shot at Trump from the conservative Murdoch media empire, which has been brutal since the midterms on Tuesday.

On Wednesday night, Murdoch’s The Wall Street Journal dragged Trump as the Republicans’ “biggest loser.”

On Thursday, The Post called him “Trumpty Dumpty” and wrote “What Tuesday night’s results suggest is that Trump is perhaps the most profound vote repellant in modern American history. The surest way to lose in these midterms was to be a politician endorsed by Trump.”

Republicans have been dumping on Trump with regularity after Tuesday’s midterm Election Night results, which were widely been seen as a Trump-fueled disappointment for Republicans. But it seems Murdoch is not only joining in on the ostentatious kicking-around of Trump by members of his own party, he’s leading by example.

