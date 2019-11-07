The View Explodes After Don Jr Defends Mexicans Are ‘Rapists’ Slur By Telling Joy Behar ‘You’ve Worn Blackface!’

First Son Donald Trump Jr. dropped a grenade in the middle of The View when he defended President Donald Trump’s infamous Mexicans are “rapists” campaign kickoff by telling co-host Joy Behar “You’ve worn blackface!”

Junior and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle appeared on Thursday’s edition of The View, and things went from heated to downright meltdown when discussing the tribulations that Trump Jr. says his father has had to endure.

Host Whoopi Goldberg cited the unyielding opposition to President Barack Obama, and told Trump that part of being president is “having a pair.”

“My father’s got a pair,” Junior shot back, adding “and no one, no sitting president, has taken the heat that Donald Trump…”

“That is bull dog,” Goldberg said.

As Junior continually interrupted, Behar read off a laundry list of Trump controversies, saying “He also called Mexicans rapists, some Mexicans are rapists, he attacked the handicapped, he bragged about the Access [Hollywood] tape, we heard bragging about grabbing women by their genitalia.”

“That’s what Meghan is talking about, she’s talking about lowering the discourse to his level, which is horrible for this country even if people are working, we don’t want to have a country like that, do you understand that?” Behar said.

“We’ve all done things that we regret, I mean for talking about bringing the discourse down, Joy, you’ve worn blackface.”

Goldberg cut in to defend Behar, saying ” No she was not in black face. Listen, being black, I recognize black face, this I can say, okay.”

After another minute or so of arguing, Goldberg tossed to a commercial.

In February, Behar admitted to wearing an “African woman” costume that included “dark makeup.”

Watch the clip above, via ABC.

