TBT: Joy Behar Admitted to Dressing as an ‘African Woman’ for Halloween That Included Dark Makeup

With the Commonwealth of Virginia’s top leaders and two Florida state leaders embroiled in blackface scandals, the topic of blackface has been front and center.

But a new discussion has started over The View co-host Joy Behar’s past admission to dressing as a “beautiful African woman” for a Halloween party that involved darker makeup during a 2016 taping of the hit dayside program.

When asked by Raven-Symoné if she was wearing tanning lotion, Behar said she wore makeup “that was a little bit darker than my skin.”

At the time, she was called out by Jezebel after the episode aired:

If the timing is correct, that would date this photo around 1971. I can’t really get too bothered at this blackface-lite costume because it was 1971 and people didn’t even know what microaggressions were. I’m more flabbergasted by her willingness to pull this photo out and proudly show the world as if it’s totally cool in the year 2016. Someone should have suggested that no, Joy’s hair is not an afro and does not look like an afro and a printed toga does not an “African” costume make. Good thing there was a sensible black person on the panel to kick off that dialogue.

Many people have called for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s resignation over admitting to being in a photo that included blackface and the KKK, only to then deny being in the photo later on.

“His shifting and credulity-shredding explanations for the racist photograph on his medical school yearbook page, and the silence into which he then succumbed for days — after initially promising to do ‘the hard work’ of atonement and apology to restore his standing with Virginians — is simply too much,” The Washington Post’s editorial board wrote on Wednesday.

“In the case of Mr. Northam, the circumstances are decisive; what’s done cannot be undone. He must go,” they added.

(H/T Jon Levine)

