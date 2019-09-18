The hosts of The View largely laughed this morning at Sean Spicer‘s surreal Dancing With the Stars debut, with Sunny Hostin, in particular, taking issue with him being on the show in the first place.

Meghan McCain said, “If he was dancing at a wedding, we’d all be impressed.”

Abby Huntsman said the Sean Spicer who used to work at the RNC was a very serious guy and now this is “a whole different version” of him.

“He looks like he’s having fun, so kudos to him. Enjoy your life, but life after Trump is hard, right?” she added.

Hostin said, “I remember Sean Spicer lying to us and claiming that there were more people at the inauguration than there were.”

Joy Behar suggested maybe ABC should start a new show “Dancing With the Liars.”

Hostin continued, “I just remember him lying for the liar, repeatedly, repeatedly, repeatedly, and lying to the American people. I don’t want to see him with the lime green shirt doing this. I don’t want to see it. I have no interest in it.”

At one point McCain defended Spicer a bit:

“He used to be really well-respected, and I think it just goes to show when you work in the Trump administration, there are some people that come out of it, and maybe they have a political future, or you can be on Dancing With the Stars and opening at Madame Tussaud’s, and quickly frankly, that’s the choice you make in your life, and nobody goes into the administration right now and works in any capacity whatsoever, you’re gambling and you’re rolling the dice. Why I’m not mad at this is he’s got kids to put through college, and he has to pay his bills one way or the other, and if you have to dance in a lime green shirt entertaining me when I have nothing else to do at night, then I’m not that mad at it, and many politicians have done it before.”

“No one wants to be mocked. No one wants to be made fun of,” Huntsman said.

“Then he shouldn’t have lied to the American people repeatedly,” Hostin responded.

