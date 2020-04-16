The View’s Joy Behar blamed Fox News for protests in Michigan against the state’s stay-at-home orders, and she suggested that demonstrators shouldn’t bother seeking treatment if they contract the coronavirus while breaking quarantine.

The ABC talk show began their Thursday morning with a look at “Operation Gridlock,” a protest that jammed the streets around the Michigan state capitol in dissent of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) social distancing enforcement orders. Protesters argue that several of Whitmer’s restrictions went too far, though The View pointed out that the protest included confederate flags and pro-Trump messaging.

“If you are indeed upset about the stay-at-home order, I can understand that because it is probably I think the most restrictive in the country, and people are very concerned about that,” Sunny Hostin remarked. “But I guess I just didn’t understand the manner within which it was done … I thought rather than it becoming a stay-at-home order protest, it seemed to become some sort of racist protest.”

After Meghan McCain spoke against Whitmer’s government overreach, Behar jumped in and said “I would like to ask [the protesters] if they’re willing to sign away their right to treatment if and when they get infected.”

“Are you going to say ‘I don’t need a ventilator because I thought I should go out and defy the governor’s order’?” Behar said. “They blocked an ambulance the other day. Can’t they be charged and arrested for that? I understand the fact that, you know, they can’t get their veggies, but hello! We’re talking about this disease being way more infecting and worse than they even thought.”

After that, Behar pivoted to Fox News and took shots at their opinion hosts for their commentary throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They’re watching Fox a little too much,” Behar said of the protesters. “They’re watching Laura Ingraham, who tweeted ‘Time to get your freedom back.’ And then the brilliant Jeanine Pirro. In early March, she was parroting Trump that the infection rate would drop as the weather warms. I mean, this is who they’re listening to. So again, do you say I won’t get the treatment if I get the virus? That’s my question.”

Here’s the tweet Behar was referring to:

Time to get your freedom back. https://t.co/gGbrMgrJcs — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 15, 2020

And here’s where you can see Pirro’s comments, along with other examples of Fox News hosts dismissing the virus before the network started to take it more seriously. One notable exception to Behar’s criticism could be Tucker Carlson, who was praised last month by Meghan McCain for urging Trump to take the virus seriously.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]