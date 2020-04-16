Andrew Cuomo Destroys Trump Claim That NY is Padding Coronavirus Death Toll: ‘Doesn’t Make a Lot of Sense’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo debunked President Donald Trump’s accusations that New York City has been padding its coronavirus death toll, Thursday, pointing out that the “probable deaths” category of recording was directed by President Trump’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

After being asked about President Trump’s Wednesday remarks — “I see this morning where New York added 3,000 [sic] deaths because they died. Rather than [a] heart attack, they say heart attack caused by this” — Cuomo responded, “Why would New York City want to inflate a death toll? I mean that doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

“It’s bad enough as it is. It’s painful enough as it is. Why would you want to inflate a death toll?” he continued, before explaining, “The CDC put out guidelines on what numbers you must report. We’ve always said all we really know are deaths in a hospital or deaths in a nursing home. Could people be dying at home because of the coronavirus and we’re not counting them? Yes. Was this a rough estimate? Yes. So now we’re trying to refine the estimate, other categories, other possibilities. I think that’s what it is more than anything. It’s more of a reporting process.”

Cuomo’s secretary Melissa DeRosa then added, “The CDC put out guidance on reporting, so actually it’s the president’s own CDC that put out this guidance.”

“And the city was very clear. They actually did not tack on that number to the total death count, they created a new category that’s called ‘probable deaths’,” she continued.

Cuomo went on to blame the media, commenting, “I don’t think the city put the numbers together, I think the Times wrote a story that put the numbers together and then said they had a much higher number. I get it’s a great headline, but it’s not totally accurate.”

Watch above, via CNN.

