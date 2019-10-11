A curiously dressed Senator Rand Paul appeared on the set of The View today, and quite predictably, got into something of a spirited debate with Friday regular Ana Navarro.

The Kentucky senator, clad in a white mock turtleneck shirt covered by a royal blow sport coat, gamely took questions from the predominantly progressive panel. But things got particularly vexed when Navarro, who still identifies as Republican, challenged Paul on what she clearly sees as GOP fearmongering over the threat of socialism.

Noting that she lives in Miami, where many Venezuelan exiles reside, Navarro challenged Paul on his anti-socialist rhetoric that so often uses Venezuela as an example of why voting for a progressive candidate would bring similar ills to the United States.

“You talk about Venezuela in your new book,” she noted, adding “I get a lot of political ads from the Republican Party. Donald Trump has tweeted this. Many have tweeted this. If you vote for Democrats, they will turn the United States into Venezuela. Do you think that’s a fair statement to make?”

Paul calmly replied “well, if you vote for a socialist, you might get socialism.”

This appeared to somewhat set Navarro off, as she replied “Come on. Don’t do that. Maduro is not a socialist. He’s a corrupt, murderous thug who is starving his people.”

And so it went, though the pique and volume of the segment only rose until Navarro could be heard saying “don’t mansplain me!” to her guest as The View went to break.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com