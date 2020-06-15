The View started the new week by offering a very serious response to the allegations of racist comments leveled against ABC News Senior Vice President Barbara Fedida.

Over the weekend, Huffington Post released a story saying Fedida made numerous insensitive, racist comments about her network colleagues over the years. Reporter Yashar Ali described one instance where Fedida spoke with her associates about contract renegotiations with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, and in response to Roberts’ request for a pay raise, Fedida reportedly complained that she wasn’t asking Roberts to “pick cotton.”

The report includes other claims about Fedida’s contributions to a “toxic” work environment at ABC, and in response to the story, she was put on administrative leave while the network announced an investigation into her alleged abuses.

“There are deeply disturbing allegations in this story that we need to investigate,” ABC News said in a statement. “These allegations do not represent the values and culture of ABC News, where we strive to make everyone feel respected in a thriving, diverse and inclusive workplace.”

Fedida released her own statement, saying “I am proud of my decades of work of hiring, supporting and promoting talented journalists of color. And, unlike these heartbreaking and incredibly misleading claims about me, that track record is well-documented and undeniable.”

Sunny Hostin was the first on The View to react on Monday, saying “It was a tough weekend for me, andI was really disappointed and saddened and hurt when I learned about the racist comments that were made allegedly about me, my colleagues and my dear friends.” She proceeded with visible emotion as she went through several of Fedida’s alleged comments.

“It’s the type of racism that black people deal with every single day, and it has to stop,” Hostin said. “I look forward to the results of what I hear is going to be an independent, external investigation, and I felt very loved and supported by my colleagues. I felt supported by all of you…And I thank you all for that. But again, this has got to stop”

After Joy Behar seconded Hostin’s comments and offered her sympathies, Meghan McCain spoke about the conversation they had about it over the weekend.

“I am disgusted by these allegations as everyone is,” McCain said. “I want to make one thing really clear: there’s a lot of people that say a lot of things about these hosts and this show and the press, but when you attack one of us, you’re attacking all of us, and I stand and support Sunny throughout all of this in any way that you need. And I stand and support my colleagues at ABC who have been attacked by this.”

Whoopi Goldberg closed out the conversation by saying “I know Barbara Fedida and I don’t think she’s a racist. Everything I know about her doesn’t say that she has this in her, but I will say that one of the things that everyone should always make sure we say, and I say it all the time, is let’s find out.”

Let’s find out, because if it’s true, she’s gone. But if it’s not, let’s find out what’s going on, and an independent investigation is what this needs because the days of systemic racism are ending. Those walls are coming down, and we’re pulling them down. So I feel like having lived through this kind of thing where someone accused me of doing something I didn’t do, I’m always first and foremost to say ‘Okay. Let’s find out what really is the truth.’ And once find out what the truth is, we’ll deal with it, because nobody can deal with this anymore. There’s too much stuff happening in the world. No reason for anybody to be in this kind of pain. So all you racists out there, we know you. We know you. And if you turn out to be in the walls of the building, we’re tearing the building down.

