The View co-host Sunny Hostin, who is a liberal and pro-choice, said on Monday she’s personally against abortion no matter what.

Returning from commercial break after the opening segment, where the panel expressed outrage over the Supreme Court overturning on Friday the landmark abortion cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, Hostin said, “I don’t believe in abortion at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it.”

She said she’s against it even in the cases of rape or incest. She was not asked nor addressed whether she’s for it in the case of the mother’s life in danger.

No, I don’t. I don’t, and that’s considered very radical for many people, and it’s because I’m Catholic and that’s my faith. And, you know, the justices — there are six Catholics on the bench, and there will be two Protestants because the newest justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is Protestant and there will be one person of Jewish faith. And so this has always been a very difficult discussion for me, but what is not difficult for me is the fact that this is an activist Supreme Court and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith.

Watch above, via ABC.

