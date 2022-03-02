The View’s Sunny Hostin Tells Chelsea Clinton ‘I’m So Glad Your Mom Took on Fox News’

The View co-host Sunny Hostin expressed appreciation toward Chelsea Clinton on Wednesday for her own mother calling out Fox News.

“It was wonderful for me to see that your mother recently took on the former twice impeached disgraced president for spreading lies about her, and accusing her of spying on his campaign which we all know is false, well, most of us know,” said Hostin to Clinton, referring to Clinton’s mother, former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who lost to now-former President Donald Trump in 2016.

“Yes she did,” said Hostin. “And I loved it. Because I think that they’re certainly liable for something.”

Last month, Hillary Clinton slammed Fox News over its reporting on Special Counsel John Durham filing a motion that caused Fox News and conservatives to accuse Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign of infiltrating and spying on Trump when he was a presidential candidate and as president. Durham has been investigating the origins of the Department of Justice’s investigation into whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Fox leads the charge with accusations against me, counting on their audience to fall for it again,” said Hillary Clinton. “And as an aside, they’re getting awfully close to actual malice in their attacks.”

Moments later, Hostin told Chelsea Clinton, “I’m so glad your mom took on Fox News.”

“Me too,” replied Clinton.

Watch above, via ABC.

