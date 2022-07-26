Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence in First TV Interview Since CNN Firing, Denies Trying to Manipulate Media Coverage of His Brother

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo gave his first television interview since the network terminated him in December.

Appearing on Tuesday’s Dan Abrams Live on NewsNation, Cuomo denied trying to manipulate media coverage of his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY)

Andrew resigned after the New York attorney general issued a report stating he engaged in sexual misconduct with at least 11 women. While he was at CNN, Chris participated in strategy sessions with members of his brother’s inner circle on how to publicly handle the allegations that had piled up, prompting the attorney general’s investigation.

That probe revealed the extent to which Chris was assisting his brother and when its findings were released, CNN suspended the anchor indefinitely, before ultimately firing him after the network said “additional information” about the matter arose.

The AG probe indicated that Cuomo tried to use journalistic resources in an apparent effort to gather information on coverage about his brother.

“Let’s start with the issue of, ‘I’ve never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation,'” said Abrams, who is the founder of Mediaite. “You did, right?”

“No,” Cuomo replied. “I never contacted any media who were covering my brother to try to affect their coverage. I talk to people in the media all the time.”

“But you said, ‘I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation. You did make calls to the press about your brother’s situation.”

“The distinction has a meaningful difference,” Cuomo responded. “The concern would be, not that I called you and said, ‘What you think’s going on here?’ It’s me calling you and saying, ‘Hey, tonight in your segment, I hope you remember that.'”

“That is different,” Abrams conceded.

But that’s what I meant and that’s what matters,” said Cuomo.

