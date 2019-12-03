The View had a lot to say about the latest family drama between Kellyanne Conway and George Conway.

The talk show held a discussion about Mr. Conway’s first direct clap back to his wife: a Monday afternoon tweet in which George reminded Kellyanne that President Donald Trump wanted Ukraine to undermine Joe Biden for him. As Joy Behar asked her colleagues what to make of the comment, Sunny Hostin got right to it and said, “they’re gonna get a divorce.”

“I think she ticked him off,” Behar said, referring to the threatening conversation Mrs. Conway had with a reporter while saying that her husband “gets his power through me.”

Meghan McCain acknowledged Mrs. Conway’s point, but also said, “I think they have a really sick relationship.”

“This is a sick thing to do. They have four kids at home and they’re going to read this some day,” said McCain. “The idea that me and my husband would be somehow feuding with each other over our work, I think it’s gross. I don’t know why America has to be subjected to their marital problems.”

When Abby Huntsman asked her colleagues what the Conways’ endgame could be, Hostin doubled down on her view that “they hate each other.”

“Do you do this to someone you love?” Hostin asked.

“I think that gets them hot,” Behar said. “They love it.”

The conversation continued to revolve around the dynamic between the Conways, and Huntsman eventually fired up the table again by saying Mrs. Conway has been “getting bullied.”

“She works for the bully in chief,” Behar retorted. McCain seemed to agree, saying “she can dish it out too.”

Watch above, via ABC.

