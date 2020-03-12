CNBC’s Jim Cramer stated that President Donald Trump‘s administration has fallen short in their response to the coronavirus Thursday morning, adding that numerous companies apart of the S&P 500 could go bankrupt in the coming months due to Covid-19.

Cramer began by calling for tax collection to be halted, “Everyone owes the government at all time, everyone in this country, individuals, corporations. That has to be suspended right now so they have more money.”

“Are we going to sit here and let, so many companies go bankrupt because of an illness? I think that is stupid,” the CNBC host said.

Cramer then stated, “This is the time for radical action.”

“Once we settle that out and stop worrying about money, we can worry about health simultaneously. Right now, we can’t do both.”

The stock market expert and host CNBC’s Mad Money added that many companies apart of the S&P 500 could go bankrupt due to Covid-19 in the coming months.

Cramer then lambasted the Trump administration over not knowing as much as he does on the severity of the coronavirus, stating, “Absolutely not. They know nothing.”

“They know nothing,” Cramer repeated forcefully.

“We know more than they do, and that’s not acceptable either.”

“I want the federal government to know more than me…perhaps they should talk to more leaders, and leaders should be more candite,” Cramer concluded.

Watch above, via CNBC.

