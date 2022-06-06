‘They Made It Hard for Me to Live a Normal Life’: Kyle Rittenhouse Says He’s ‘Going to Make the Media Pay’

Kyle Rittenhouse appeared on Monday’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, where he said he has a difficult time living “a normal life” these days.

In November, Rittenhouse was found not guilty of murder in the deaths of two men he shot during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020. His attorneys argued he shot them in self-defense.

Some public figures accused Rittenhouse of committing murder and others falsely claimed he was a White supremacist. He has signaled his intention to pursue legal action against those he says defamed him, including social media platforms on which the alleged defamation occurred.

“What action are you taking against the tech companies that made this defamation possible?” Tucker Carlson asked.

Rittenhouse responded,

We’re going to make the media pay for what they did to me. They made it hard for me to live a normal life. I can’t go out in public. I can’t go to the store. It’s hard for me to go anywhere without security. Doing basic things like taking my dog to the dog park is difficult. So, they made it really difficult to be normal. And they affected future job opportunities to me. I don’t think I will ever be able to work or get a job because I’m afraid an employer may not hire me.

Rittenhouse’s attorney Todd McMurtry also appeared on the show, and he explained his thinking.

“I think the first one that I’m taking a look at is Facebook,” he explained. “Mark Zuckerberg announced in a videotape that what Kyle was involved in was ‘mass murder,’ and that’s clearly defamatory.”

The Fox News host later asked Rittenhouse, “When you go into public, do people repeat to you things they saw on social media or on say, NBC News or CNN?

“There’s been a few people,” he answered. “I have received some harassment, and thank goodness for my security… for helping me not have to get harassed, to make sure that they keep me safe and if somebody does come up to me, they make sure they’re not gonna harm me. Thank God for them.”

Since being found not guilty, Rittenhouse has been in demand in conservative circles. In December, he received a standing ovation at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix. He has also appeared on several right-leaning shows and podcasts.

Watch above via Fox News.

