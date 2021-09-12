‘They’re Both Losers,’ Acosta Jokes With Mary Trump About Why Donald Trump Might ‘Identify’ With Robert E. Lee

Former President Donald Trump‘s niece and outspoken critic Mary Trump jested with CNN’s Jim Acosta on Sunday that the former president is a “loser” who “identifies” with Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

The interview began by discussing Donald Trump’s activities on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, including complaining about the “rigged election” to NYPD and commentating on a pay-per-view boxing match.

“The problem is that he’s continuing to be supported by Republican leadership or at least not criticized by them,” Trump said. “They are not taking a stance against his spreading the first big lie about the election. They’re not taking a stance about his second big lie about the insurrection, and last I checked, nobody pushed back on the fact that on the 20th anniversary of the worst tragedy to hit this country, he was commentating a boxing match to line his own pockets.”

Acosta noted that the boxing match commentating was “bizarre,” but Trump argued it was “entirely in keeping in what Donald always does.”

“He doesn’t understand dignity, he doesn’t understand tragedy,” she continued. “He doesn’t understand anything that doesn’t pertain directly to him. And he will always push the envelope as long as he’s allowed to.”

Acosta later noted that he hated “even bringing up the subject of the former guy on 9/11 anniversary weekend,” but continued to discuss Donald Trump and his fierce condemnation earlier this week of the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia.

“Robert E. Lee was very far from being a brilliant general,” Mary Trump responded. “And beside which, Robert E. Lee was a traitor to this country who was directly responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans, which sounds very familiar. So maybe that’s why Donald identifies with him so much.”

Acosta then quipped: “And maybe he identifies with the fact that he’s a loser. He lost, Trump lost. They’re both losers.”

