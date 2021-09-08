Trump Calls Confederate General Robert E. Lee a ‘Genius’ Who Would’ve Won in Afghanistan in Statement Raging Against Statue Removal

Former President Donald Trump put out a bonkers statement Wednesday night decrying the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia, with words of praise for the commander of the Confederate army.

The infamous statue of the Confederate general finally came down for good on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court of Virginia cleared the way for its removal.

Trump’s statement expressed disgust at the “desecration” of the statue, which he called “a beautiful piece of bronze sculpture.”

He had a number of laudatory statements for Lee. Trump said Lee “is considered by many Generals to be the greatest strategist of them all” and called him “perhaps the greatest unifying force after the war was over, ardent in his resolve to bring the North and South together.”

The statement also goes on a tangent claiming Lee would have won in Afghanistan, after Trump’s declaration that “our culture is being destroyed and our history and heritage, both good and bad, are being extinguished.”

If only we had Robert E. Lee to command our troops in Afghanistan, that disaster would have ended in a complete and total victory many years ago. What an embarrassment we are suffering because we don’t have the genius of a Robert E. Lee!

This is not the first time Trump has offered words of praise for Lee.

Earlier this week the former president continued to push the big lie about the 2020 election.

Trump on Robert E. Lee:

“except for Gettysburg, would have won the war”

“He should be remembered as perhaps the greatest unifying force after the war was over,”

“Genius”

Paraphrase: Lee would have won in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/4WWfQK8o4W — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 8, 2021

