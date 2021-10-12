White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed what she called a reporter’s “very long question” about a recent report that claimed that President Joe Biden owes $500,000 in Medicare taxes.

“About Build Back Better and tax policy, I’d like to ask you about proposed tax increases and proposed tighter tax enforcement,” said New York Post reporter Steven Nelson during Tuesday’s White House press briefing.

“President Biden often describes raising taxes on higher incomes as a matter of fairness and enforcing current tax policy is a matter of people paying their fair share,” he continued. “But Republicans in Congress, led by Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), pointed to a recent Congressional Research Service report which they say underscores that President Biden allegedly owes $500,000 in Medicare taxes that he didn’t pay by allegedly improperly categorizing $13 million in income through S-corporations in 2017 and 2018.”

Nelson went on to say that “tax law expert Robert Willens, who teaches at Columbia University, said, ‘In my view the case can be made’ by the IRS that President Biden owes back taxes under current law.”

“So as he campaigns for,” continued Nelson, only to be cut off by Psaki, who said, “This is a very long question. I think I know where you’re getting at. This has been debunked, as you probably know. Also, he has released many many years of his tax returns, so people can check them out.”

