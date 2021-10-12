White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki quipped at a New York Post reporter asking her about Hunter Biden reportedly selling his artwork for $75,000 each.

“We at The New York Post reported on Friday that the First Son had sold five prints of his artworks for $75,000 each and that a team of lawyers is reviewing prospective buyers who are going to be allowed into an upcoming New York show,” said Steven Nelson during Tuesday’s White House press briefing.

“That seems to suggest a departure from the White House-brokered agreement where the purchasers would be anonymous,” he continued. “I was hoping you could say if the White House knows who purchased the five prints and whether there is indeed a departure to the arrangement that there would anonymity here.”

“I know this is your favorite topic,” replied Psaki. “But it, again, it’s still is the purview of the gallerist. We still do not know and will not know who purchases any paintings. And the president remains proud of his son.”

