On NBC Nightly News Friday, Lester Holt offered some somber words about the continued risks of coronavirus and the toll it continues to take on the United States, following the news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive.

“By now we have all stiffened our spines for the shocks and surprises of 2020,” he said. “The news that the President and First Lady have been infected with COVID is unfortunate, and it’s alarming.”

But he noted it’s “hardly a wake-up call” for the millions of Americans impacted by coronavirus, especially the families of those who have died.

“If this virus has taught us anything, it’s that this is not a hoax. Privilege and the special status of even the President of the United States offers no immunity,” Holt said, again emphasizing what public health experts have said about social distancing.

However, Holt added, “‘I told you so’ only serves to take us right back down the political rabbit hole that has cost us time and far too many lives. If there is a wakeup call here, Let it be an awakening of common sense to do what we have to do to beat this thing.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

