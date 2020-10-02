There was a sharp contrast in tone between the presidential campaigns Friday, as Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama sent well-wishes to President Donald Trump — and the Trump campaign sent out a fundraising email slamming them as “Lyin’ Obama” and “Sleepy Joe.”

Biden’s campaign decided to take down all negative ads and run only positive, pro-Biden spots while the president recovers, as Mediaite reported earlier. The decision, it is important to note, was made before news broke that Trump was being admitted to Walter Reed Hospital for “precautionary reasons.”

Biden had also offered prayers for the president and First Lady Melania Trump in a stump speech Friday afternoon, discussing his political platform but expressly avoiding any attacks.

Obama was at a fundraiser Friday afternoon with Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, and offered his own thoughts and prayers for the President and First Lady’s recovery.

“Although we’re in the midst of a big political fight, and we take that very seriously,” said Obama, “we also want to extend our best wishes to the President of the United States [and] the First Lady. Michelle and I are hopeful that they and others that have been affected by Covid-19 around the country are getting the care that they need, that they are going to be on the path to a speedy recovery, and it’s important I think for all of us to remember that even when we’re in the midst of big political battles with issues that have a lot at stake, that we’re all Americans and we’re all human beings, and we want to make sure everybody is healthy.”

In contrast, at roughly the same time Obama was speaking, the Trump campaign sent out a fundraising email with the subject line “Lyin’ Obama.”

At 6:08 p.m. CNN read a statement from President Obama wishing Trump a speedy recovery and stating that he was praying for him. Also at 6:08 p.m.: pic.twitter.com/wepqtoZJYH — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 2, 2020

The body of the email slammed “Lyin’ Obama and Phony Kamala Harris” for “calling up their Liberal MEGA DONORS to come and rescue Joe Biden’s failing campaign.”

“We all know that Sleepy Joe isn’t fit to be YOUR President,” the email continued. “We know it. You know it. And even Obama knows it — that’s why he’s holding a fundraiser with Kamala instead of Joe, who is probably already asleep in his basement.”

As Joe Biden’s campaign takes down negative advertising, the president’s campaign sends out this pic.twitter.com/m7SrBPXMG6 — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) October 2, 2020

