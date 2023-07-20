‘This is the Big Prize, Right?’ Fox’s John Roberts Displays Newly-Released FBI Burisma Doc That Cites FBI ‘Unverified’ Source

Fox News Anchor John Roberts excitedly called the just-released FBI report on Hunter Biden and Burisma “the big prize,” even though the information remained officially unverified.

“Here it is. This is the big prize, right?” Roberts said while displaying the form on air. “This is form FD -1023 that everybody has been taking about recently. Chuck Grassley‘s office released it a little while ago. I guess he said, look, this thing’s not classified — I’m gonna put it out there.”

Roberts went on to read excerpts from the report that cited a “confidential human source.”

“Quote, They — and this is Burisma — hired Hunter Biden to, quote, protect us through his dad, from all kinds of problems…It costs $5 million to pay one Biden, and 5 million to another Biden. Confidential Human Source mentions Zlochevsky — this is Mykola Zlochevsky, who was the founder of Burisma — might have difficulty explaining suspicious wire transfers that may evidence any illicit payments to the Bidens. Zlochevsky responded he did not send any funds to The Big Guy,” Roberts read.

Republicans investigating Hunter Biden believe “The Big Guy” to be President Joe Biden. They have hung their hats on the existence of the FBI form that they claimed “proved” a direct link between the Bidens and shady business dealings with the Ukrainian-based company. Democrats continue to demand verifiable proof of any Biden link.

Wall Street Journal Columnist Kimberley Strassel told Roberts the report was “very detailed. And I think it is incumbent on the FBI to at least explain what steps were taken to either verify or debunk it.”

According to the FBI, all information in FD-1023s include “raw, unverified reporting from confidential human sources.”

FD-1023s merely document that information; they do not reflect the conclusions of investigators based on a fuller context or understanding. Recording this information does not validate it, establish its credibility, or weigh it against other information known or developed by the FBI in our investigations.

