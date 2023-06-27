Martha MacCallum Speculates That Joe Biden Was Financially Dependent on Son Hunter: ‘Perhaps the President Needed that Lifeline’

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum speculated that President Joe Biden may not have intervened to stop his son Hunter Biden’s influence peddling because of his own financial dependence on Hunter’s income.

The discussion began with MacCallum asking Karl Rove for his reaction to President Biden’s denial that he ever discussed Hunter’s business activities with him despite his son’s claims to the contrary.

“I do want to ask you a little bit about this moment. Jacqui Heinrich tried to confront the president yesterday as increasing evidence comes forward that it seems very unlikely there was no discussion between the president and his son Hunter about his business dealings,” said MacCallum.

“My very strong view is that there should have been if there wasn’t,” answered Rove. “Because look, this was all in public. When Hunter Biden joined the Burisma board it stunk! And the vice president of the United States, his father, was in charge of encouraging the Ukrainian Government to crack down on corruption and his own son was participating with a corrupt company in a corrupt act.”

“He should have had a conversation with him about it and said ‘What in the heck are you think you’re doing? Get off that board and stop trying to make money off of my name!'” added Rove. “The fact that he didn’t have that conversation, or refused to have that conversation says everything we need to know about all this.”

“Well, we remember the emails that essentially Hunter was complaining about having to support the whole family so perhaps the president needed that lifeline,” replied MacCallum. “So maybe that’s why he didn’t pipe up and say anything.”

In one message to his sister Naomi in 2019, Hunter Biden wrote “I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years.”

“It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary,” he continued.

Watch above via Fox News.

