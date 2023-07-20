CNN’s Brianna Keilar Slams House GOP For Hunter Biden ‘Fixation’: ‘If This Is Really About Getting To the Facts, You Don’t Lie About Them’

After Wednesday’s testimony from the IRS whistleblowers who investigated Hunter Biden, CNN’s Brianna Keilar interviewed Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) to try to get him to present proof that there were connections between Hunter Biden’s business and financial activities and President Joe Biden himself. He did not.

But it wasn’t the only topic from the hearing they discussed, and Keilar asked Sessions about the letters from David Weiss, the attorney appointed by former President Donald Trump who was in charge of the probe into Hunter Biden, that made Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) accuse Weiss of “changing his story” at the beginning of the hearing.

During Wednesday’s interview, Sessions said Weiss had sent “three letters total” in which he “corrected himself each and every time.”

On Thursday, Keilar shot back: “No, he didn’t.” And with that, she launched into a monologue complete with receipts, aka the content of Weiss’s letters and the responses he got from Jordan and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

No, David Weiss did not correct himself each and every time in the three letters he sent. There was no follow-up letter where Weiss corrected himself and said he did not have that ability as Sessions said. In fact, Weiss reaffirmed his authority in his letters to Republican members of Congress who were seeking information about the Hunter Biden probe. Which was then, and is still, an ongoing criminal investigation. June 7th, in response to a letter that Republican congressman Jim Jordan wrote, Weiss said, and I quote: “I have been granted ultimate authority over this matter including responsibility for deciding where, when, and whether to file charges.” Jim Jordan responded saying Weiss’s response was, in a nutshell, insufficient. And June 30th Weiss responded with more detail, reiterating his earlier statement, and saying he was “assured he would be granted the necessary authority in the District of Columbia, the Central District of California, or any other district where charges could be brought in this matter.” And on July 10th, responding to an inquiry from Sen. Lindsey Graham, he disputed whistleblower claims that he requested special counsel status. Quote “I have not requested special counsel designation.” And once again, he asserted his authority and said that he had, quote, “never been denied the authority bring charges in any jurisdiction.”

Keilar had even more to say about the GOP’s focus on Hunter Biden, stating “There are legitimate questions about how foreign entities or outside groups use money to try to influence those who are close to politicians. That’s why Obama WH officials raised concerns about Hunter Biden activities towards end of the Obama administration.”

But while the GOP are big fans of accusing the Department of Justice and the FBI of operating under a “two-tier justice system,” she pointed out their own double standard:

Their fixation on the actions of the president’s son without proving any link to the president himself, and while turning a blind eye to the at least ethically questionable behavior of Trump family members and the former president himself as they benefitted financially from his presidency and continue to do so as he runs for the White House yet again. Because if this is really about getting to the facts, you don’t lie about them.

Watch the video above via CNN.

