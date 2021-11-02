Joy Reid on Virginia: Education is ‘Code for White Parents Don’t Like the Idea of Teaching About Race’

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said on Tuesday night that, amid the Virginia gubernatorial election cycle, education is “code for White parents don’t like the idea of teaching about race.”

During election night coverage, Reid remarked that exit polls showed that the coronavirus was “not of importance to many voters” in Virginia.

That was the case with at least one poll, but not with other polls.

Rather, the most important issue to Virginia voters, was “education,” a word she said while using air quotes. “Which is code for White parents don’t like the idea of teaching about race.”

“Unfortunately, race is just the most palpable tool in the toolkit,” she continued. “It used to be of the Democratic Party back in the day when there were Dixiecrats and now of the Republican Party. It just is powerful.”

Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, is projected to win the Virginia gubernatorial race over Democratic former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

