Tiffany Cross on the Fall of Democracy: Maybe Nation Built on Stolen Land with Stolen Labor Was Not a Republic ‘We Could Keep’

Democracy is on the brink of destruction, according to MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross and a group of guests invited on her show on Saturday.

In a segment dedicated to the “fall of democracy,” Cross opened by pronouncing that the U.S. is a nation “built on stolen land” and with “stolen labor” and therefore, perhaps a nation that was never meant to last. The Cross Connection host pushed the “fitting metaphor” of a frog in a slowly boiling pot of water to explain what she sees as the situation the country is currently facing.

All right, are you guys familiar with that urban myth that if you put a frog in a pot of boiling water, it will instantly bow, but if you put it in a pot filled with pleasantly tepid water and gradually heat it, the frog will remain in the water until it boils to death. That is a fitting metaphor for our democracy right now. As our democratic norms erode within America, we must wonder, will this democracy survive? A Yahoo News poll says no. But perhaps when you build a nation on stolen land with stolen labor, it was never going to be a republic we could keep. So let’s talk about the possible fall of democracy and what, if anything, can be done to keep it

The Yahoo News poll mentioned by Cross found over 50 percent of both Republican and Democrat respondents saying the U.S. could cease to be a democracy in the future.

MSNBC political contributor Jason Johnson talked up a potential “civil war” that would equate to large sections of the country, where he said white nationalism is spreading, unable to be controlled by a “central government.”

“In many countries, a civil war manifests itself by having large sections of the country that cannot be managed or controlled by the central government. That is something that is possible in the United States,” he said.

Liberal commentator and author Elie Mystal was even clearer on the groups he was referring to, arguing the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade proves the “MAGA side” has the courts on their side and can conduct a vague civil war legally.

We understand that when these people take control of the courts they don’t have to go to the street fighting. We have a case coming up in the Supreme Court next term that will legalize – this is what people need to understand about what they are going to do. It will all be legal. The insurrection, if you want to call it that, the war, the authoritarian takeover of our nation, it will be made legal by the Supreme Court. When you see the, shall we say, tepid reaction to the court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, if you see the willingness of people to accept Supreme Court announcements without fighting back, you see everything in place for the court to retroactively give legitimacy to any civil insurrection or authoritarian takeover of the government

