Tim Ryan Goes Off on Kevin McCarthy for Opposing House Mask Mandate: ‘Just Stop With This Craziness!’

Congressman Tim Ryan (D- OH) went on a tear against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R- CA) for decrying the House bringing back a mask mandate.

McCarthy took to the House floor opposing the mask mandate after Speaker Nancy Pelosi called him a “moron” for opposing it. In comments to reporters he called Pelosi a hypocrite.

Minutes after McCarthy spoke on the House floor, Ryan delivered some brief remarks exasperatedly saying, “The attending physician of the United States Capitol, the top doctor for Congress, asked us to put on masks when we come to a chamber with 435 people.”

He held up a mask and said he hates wearing them, but they do it “because the top doctor for all of us asked us to.”

“I may not be from a hot spot,” Ryan argued. “Somebody in this chamber is coming from a hot spot! Somebody represents the hot spots! And they get on a plane and they fly here and they interact with all of us. And then we leave here and we go home to our families! Some take care of their sick parents. Some take care of kids who may have an autoimmune disorder. And I just find it absolutely immature and appalling to somehow diminish it to try to score cheap political points. And that’s exactly what we saw a few minutes ago.”

He said McCarthy’s comments were “beneath a minority leader”:

Come on! Stop. Just stop with this craziness. We’re trying to be safe, trying to protect our family members, our kids, our parents, close relatives. And the minority leader mocks that. Mocks it. And mocks the top doctor who has a very distinguished record and a very distinguished career and spends his life making sure we’re healthy. It’s shameful.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN

