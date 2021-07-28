McCarthy Fires Back After Pelosi Calls Him a ‘Moron,’ Accuses Her of Hypocrisy on Masks: ‘Do As You Say, Not As She Does’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday over reinstating the U.S. House mask mandate and being hypocritical as it pertains to mask wearing.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy on mask mandate in the House: “This is just about more control.” pic.twitter.com/OrWfKsmogP — The Hill (@thehill) July 28, 2021

The CDC on Tuesday issued a new guidance stating that those fully vaccinated should wear a mask indoors in areas where there’s high transmission.

“What’s interesting though is what the science. In the House you wear a mask but in the Senate you do not,” said McCarthy. “There’s a major age difference between the two as well.”

In the House, the average age is 58, while in the Senate it is 64, according to LegiStorm.

“This is no different than her telling people couldn’t go out while she’s getting her hair done, said McCarthy, regarding Pelosi’s mask mandate and referring to when the Speaker was caught on camera at a San Francisco salon last September amid the lockdowns.

“Just today I watched her in a private meeting not wearing a mask,” said McCarthy. “So, do as you say, but not as she does?”

“I mean, from the standpoint of what we do, she’s the only person in America that her husband can make $5 million over two months not buying stock, but by buying options on something that we’re debating in the House,” said McCarthy, referring to reports that Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, made $5.3 million in options to acquire 4,000 shares of Alphabet, which is Google’s parent company, though McCarthy didn’t specify the relevant legislation being debated in the House. “I think America is tired of this type of leadership and that’s why they want something different.”

McCarthy’s comments came after Pelosi said earlier on Wednesday that McCarthy is a “moron” for opposing the mask mandate.

Watch McCarthy’s remarks above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com