‘Today’ Forced to Audible Mid-Show After Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For Covid

Today host Savannah Guthrie left the NBC morning show program for the day after testing positive for Covid-19.

Guthrie hosted the first 90 minutes of the broadcast with Sheinelle Jones, who is filling-in for Hoda Kotb during her extended — and unexplained — absence.

After a commercial break around 7:20 a.m., Guthrie disappeared from the air. Jones first announced she had to “leave a little early this morning.”

Later in the show, Jones appeared alongside Al Roker and Carson Daly and revealed Guthrie had tested positive for Covid.

“It has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early. She wasn’t feeling great, she took a Covid test, it came back positive,” Jones said. “Savannah we love you. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Roker, who was recently hospitalized for several weeks due to blod clots in his lungs, moved slowly away from Jones as she spoke.

“Luckily, Sheinelle was sitting between me and Savannah,” he joked.

According to NBC, this is Guthrie’s third bout of Covid. She previously tested positive for in January and May 2022.

Watch the announcement above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com