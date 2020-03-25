Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) pledged “a reckoning” Wednesday morning on Fox & Friends after China according to the GOP senator “unleashed” the coronavirus on the world.

Co-host Steve Doocy began the interview asking Cotton on his thought on if the government will be set to re-open by Easter.

Cotton responded, “Well, I would love to see that as well, but I think we have to exercise caution, Steve. The one thing we don’t want to see is a relaxing of some of the restrictions on public activities and then a resurgence of the pandemic. Ultimately, this is going to be a multifaceted response. It’s going to require more testing and more personal protective equipment for our doctors and our nurse.”

“Making sure that none of our hospitals in rural Arkansas or New York City are overwhelmed, not just by coronavirus cases but by other cases needing intensive care. And then also taking assessment of conditions on a regional or even local basis.”

“You won’t just see a single nationwide set of conditions. I think you will see it down to the local and state level as the president and the federal government works with our governors and our mayors,” Cotton continued.

Doocy then promoted a new op-ed Cotton and Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) wrote on how “China stole US capacity to make drugs.”

Cotton commented on his growing frustration that “things like antibiotics and ibuprofen and Advil are made in China for the most part.”

“It’s time to bring a lot more back to the United States from China,” Cotton added.

The senator then claimed there would be “a reckoning” after “China unleashed this plague on the world.”

“China unleashed this plague on the world, and there will be a reckoning when we’re on the backside of it,” the GOP senator concluded.

Cotton has previously floated “a reckoning,” but has yet to give details on what the move would entail.

Chinese Communist Party lies & corruption turned a local health problem into a global pandemic, devastating lives & dreams across our country. There will be a reckoning. https://t.co/CPlEohA5ez — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 22, 2020

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]