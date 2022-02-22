‘Tone Deaf’: The View Questions England Scrapping Covid Rules After Queen Elizabeth’s Diagnosis

The View called out British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his move to end all coronavirus restrictions in England.

On Tuesday, the panel focused on Johnson’s Parliament announcement on the rollback of Covid rules, which came a day after Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II contracted the virus. The 95-year-old monarch is triply-vaccinated, her symptoms have been described as mild, and she is said to be continuing with her “light duties.”

Whoopi Goldberg took all of this into account, plus the recent scandal Johnson faced over the parties at 10 Downing Street which flouted the U.K.’s Covid guidelines at the time. This prompted her to wonder, “could Boris be jumping the gun on this, or is this part of what we’re going to seeing?”

“Did the queen go to his parties?” Joy Behar asked. She agreed with Goldberg though by saying “They seem to be jumping ahead of themselves with this whole thing right now.”

As the panel noted the British Medical Association’s warning that ending restrictions now would be “premature,” Sunny Hostin hopped in to say it was “kinda tone-deaf…to announce this on the eve of the queen announcing she’s contracted Covid.”

“They have one job, and that’s to protect the queen, and they couldn’t even do that,” Hostin continued. She also noted how Covid has been sweeping through the royal family as of late.

The conversation went on with Sara Haines addressing the question of much threat remains from Covid with how many people have been vaccinated for it.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com