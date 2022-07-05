‘Too Narcissistic and ill to Be a Successful Fascist’: Howard Dean Says ‘Disgusting’ Trump Would Be ‘Easier to Beat’ Than Other Potential GOP Candidates

Former Gov. Howard Dean (D-VT) said Donald Trump would the easier to beat than other Republicans in the 2024 presidential election because of his debilitating narcissism.

Guest-hosting Tuesday’s The Beat on MSNBC, Jason Johnson asked Dean if he thinks the ongoing Jan. 6 committee hearings will influence Trump’s decision on whether to run again.

“Do you think any of these charges or potential allegations could influence when he’s going to decide to make an announcement?” Johnson asked. “Or do you think it’s just a done deal that the former president will run again in 2024?”

“I don’t think it is a done deal at all,” Dean replied. “And I have no idea what his calculation is. You know, we won in Georgia, particularly, in the Senate because of Trump, because there were a number of Republican women, moderate Republican women in the suburbs who couldn’t stomach voting for this crook and this disgusting person. And they just couldn’t. And that’s happening all over the country every day.”

Dean said he hopes Trump runs again because his “acute narcissism” would make him easier to defeat than other candidates.

“I think Trump’s calculation is mixed up with his illness, which is narcissism – acute narcissism – and it’s also mixed up with the political calculation that he’s not very good at. There are a lot of younger people in that party that are much scarier,” Dean said, citing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Trump is too narcissistic and ill to be a successful fascist even though he has all those instincts,” Dean concluded. “And I think he’ll be easier to beat than any of the other potential candidates.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

