Top BBC Host at Center of Alleged Teen Sex Pics Scandal Revealed By Wife

One of the most recognizable faces on British television has been revealed by his wife as the individual at the center of a scandal that involves allegedly paying a teenager for sexually explicit photos.

Huw Edwards, the host of BBC’s News at Ten Program, was named on Wednesday by his wife Vicky Flind as the individual accused of purchasing sexually explicit photos from a teenage girl.

The scandal originates from a story reported last week by the British tabloid outlet The Sun in which a mother claimed that a well-known BBC presenter purchased the photos from her daughter over the course of three years starting from when she was 17. At the time, the name of the presenter was not released, causing widespread speculation.

Moreover, the mother claimed that her daughter received £35,000, equivalent to $45,000, for the images, and used it to fund her addiction to crack cocaine.

“In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children,” Flind said in a statement.

“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years,” she added. “The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.”

Scotland Yard announced they have concluded their own investigation and found no evidence of a criminal offense, according to The BBC. The police interviewed various individuals, including the alleged complaint and the alleged complainant’s family.

Meanwhile, The BBC released a statement thanking law enforcement and vowing to continue their internal investigation.

“We’re grateful to them for completing this work at speed. The police had previously asked us to pause our fact-finding investigation and we will now move forward with that work, ensuring due process and a thorough assessment of the facts, whilst continuing to be mindful of our duty of care to all involved,” said a spokesperson for the news broadcaster.

Over the weekend, The BBC told the public that the accused male staffer was suspended pending an internal review; however, the mother claims she informed the outlet about the allegations back in May. The BBC claims the new allegations presented in The Sun were of a “different nature.”

Edwards has been a beloved figure on British television for decades and has covered some of the most important events in the UK over the last thirty years, including the death and funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

