Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah ripped into President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser-on-everything Jared Kushner over his newly revealed peace plan for the Middle East, which did not include any preliminary consultations with Palestinians.

“When President Trump started running for president 400 years ago, he had a lot of goals— build the wall, have sex with that alien they keep in Area 51, and, of course, bring peace to the Middle East,” Noah opened as he began the riff on Kushner.

“Okay, hold up, hold up. Trump crafted a peace plan between Israel and the Palestinians without the Palestinians? I mean, right off the bat, that doesn’t seem like a great strategy. It’s like writing wedding vows for yourself and your fiance,” Noah continued.

“It’s no secret that no president has figured out how to broker peace between Israel and the Palestinians. But Trump said that this time would be different because he said this time the plan was created by Jared Kushner, senior presidential adviser, and participation trophy husband,” Noah stated.

“And, according to Jared, it’s the greatest deal of all time,” Noah floated to an audience who responded with laughter.

Noah’s segment then played another news clip where Kushner boasted about what a success the peace plan is set to be for the Middle East the odd boast that his plan included a “map.”

The comedian then continued, “Yeah, that’s right. This plan had the one thing all previous plans lacked, lots of paper.”

Mocking Kushner, Noah continued, “Kushner is like, ‘I spent two hours at Kinko’s, so, yeah, it’s a good plan.” And just because you draw a picture of something you want doesn’t mean you’re going to get it.”

“He’s like, ‘We’ve got a map.’ It doesn’t mean you’ll get that map. I once drew a picture of myself riding a horse. Did I get a horse? No, I got a monkey. Good news, you can actually ride a monkey. Yeah, they don’t like it, but you can do it,” Noah continued.

“So, OK, maybe the plan itself got off to a rough start. But who knows? Maybe if Jared turns on that Netflix stalker charm, he can woo the Palestinians into an agreement.”

Noah then showed another clip of Kushner on CNN unapologetically insulting the Palestinian leadership, billing them as having “screwed up every opportunity they had in their existence” for peace.

“Goddamn! We’re going to treat them with respect? Is that respect? That’s a pretty harsh way to try to win someone over,” Noah concluded. “Jared would be the worst car salesman ever: ‘Listen, loser, I want to get you in this car, which you’re probably going to crash the moment you get it off the lot, because you mess up everything you do in your life, because you suck as a human being. So should I get that paperwork? It’s 80 pages long!”

