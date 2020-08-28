Trevor Noah Praises NBA Player Protests: ‘If We Can Have a Rain Delay, We Sure as Hell Can Have a Police Brutality Delay’

Late-night host Trevor Noah praised NBA players for protesting their playoff games following the police shooting of 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake, joking, “This sh*t is so radical, it makes Colin Kaepernick look moderate.”

Noah quipped that there most be “an old racist guys” somewhere in the U.S. exclaiming, “I miss the good old days when they would take a knee but at least they’d show up for work.”

The host gave the players accolades for continuously using their platform to bring awareness to police brutality and the current Black Lives Matter protests occurring throughout the nation. t

“When you think about it, sports doesn’t stop for anything, so when sports does shut down, people take notice,” he added. “Like, do you guys remember that time aliens landed on Earth? Yeah, of course you don’t remember, because it was the playoffs.”

Noah revealed that he’s happy the players were the one’s who started the movement, not the league, joking that the NBA would have simply put up a “let’s dunk on racism” poster.

The host played clips from Fox News hosts and Jared Kushner taking issue with the protests, Kushner even faulted them for being financially fortunate enough to take a night off work before claiming they arent doing enough to actually combat the problem.

“Are N.B.A. players supposed to just shut up and dribble or literally fix racism all by themselves?” Noah asked after playing Kushner’s clip. “Either way, it feels like America relies way too much on the athletes to do everything. They’re supposed to play basketball, fix racism, sell cereal and date all the Kardashians?”

The host continued to rip Kushner and pointed out that his boss, President Donald Trump, is a rich person who complains often — noting that NBA players are rich because they’re the best at what they do, asking him, “Why are you rich? What are you the best at?”

“If we can have a rain delay, we sure as hell can have a police brutality delay,” Noah exclaimed before moving on to the next topic.

