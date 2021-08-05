Fox News had a hammerlock on the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demographic in Wednesday’s cable news ratings. And they didn’t fare too badly in the overall category either.

According to data from Nielsen, Fox posted an absolute monster day in the demo. It was led by the usual suspect, Tucker Carlson — broadcasting from Hungary as he has been all week. Carlson romped in the 25-54 category with 488,000 viewers. The Five came in second with 447,000. And Sean Hannity took the bronze with 427,000.

But the first-place network’s demo dominance Wednesday extended far beyond those mainstays. The Ingraham Angle (318,000), Special Report with Bret Baier (309,000), Gutfeld! (268,000 A25-54), FOX News Primetime — hosted by Ben Domenech (251,000), America Reports (236,000), Outnumbered (236,000) The Story (229,000), America’s Newsroom (219,000 A25-54) and Your World with Neil Cavuto (215,000) rounded out the golden dozen for Fox on Wednesday, topping every single show on both MSNBC and CNN in adults 25-54.

One rival offering did manage to infiltrate the top five in the overall category. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show took fifth place Wednesday with 1.72 million overall viewers. But Tucker Carlson (3.07 million), The Five (2.89 million), Sean Hannity (2.62 million) and Laura Ingraham (2.11 million) completed a top four total ratings sweep for Fox. Nicolle Wallace’s Deadline: White House also won the 4 p.m. timeslot in total viewers for MSNBC, edging out Neil Cavuto 1.32 million to 1.18 million.

And where was CNN? Way, way behind. For the eighth consecutive day, no CNN show topped 1 million total viewers. Cuomo Prime Time came the closest at 905,000 — a show that even CNN’s own media critic Brian Stelter is calling out as problematic in the midst of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal. And no CNN show topped 200,000 in the key demo — with Cuomo posting the network’s highest number in that subset at 193,000.

