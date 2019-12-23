Fox Business host Trish Regan opened her show by proclaiming she was under attack from “the leftist media” for interviewing Donald Trump aide Stephen Miller, and defending Miller as “daring.”

“The leftist media attacking this very show and me for bringing you a rare interview with Stephen Miller,” Regan opened her show.

“Some even equate him with Hitler’s henchmen in Nazi Germany, and it’s because he is daring – and yes I say daring – along with President Trump to call out our immigration policies and the economic and sociological failure they’ve accrued,” Regan said on Trish Regan Primetime Monday.

“The left, you know what, they can’t stand it – they cannot stand it because they know that this president and his policies are threatening their party,” Regan continued. “These Democrats … I would say they’re a little bit dumb.”

During his interview with Regan, said Democrats who called him a white nationalist were being anti-Semitic. 25 Jewish members of Congress sent a letter to Trump following the release of a number of emails showing Miller promoted white nationalist talking points.

“I find the accusation to be profoundly offensive and completely outrageous and it’s an attempt on the part of the Democratic Party to attack and demonize a Jewish staffer,” Miller previously told Regan.

“Bottom line: Americans sent Donald Trump to the White House because they craved change. The president delivered on that,” Regan continued on her show tonight. “This what America needs and it scares the Hell out of the Dems. … They are not going to care who they hurt along the way, whose reputation they damage. They are using Americans. They take, they take, they take.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]