Stephen Miller Accuses Democrats Calling Him a White Nationalist of Anti-Semitism

During an exclusive interview with Fox Business’ Trish Regan, Trump advisor Stephen Miller denied claims that he was a white supremacist and said his Democratic critics are anti-Semitic.

Speaking to CNN, former Breitbart editor Katie McHugh said she thought Miller was “absolutely” a white supremacist and was driven by “white supremacy and anti-immigration especially.”

Then, late Friday, 25 Jewish members of Congress released a letter calling for President Donald Trump to fire Miller based on the emails with the Breitbart editor showing he promoted stories from the fringe, far-right and white supremacist sites.

“Not only am I not anything of the sort but I find the accusation to be profoundly offensive and completely outrageous and it’s an attempt on the part of the Democratic Party to attack and demonize a Jewish staffer,” Miller told Regan.

He also accused the Democratic party of anti-Semitism.

“Make no mistake, there is a deep vein of anti-Semitism that is running through today’s Democratic Party,” he said.

Then after mentioning the “attacks” from Rep. Ilhan Omar, he continued on: “I find it to be one of the most significant problems facing the Democratic Party today is its tolerance for and embrace of anti-Semitism, whether it’s in the form of the BDS movement, whether in the form of the attacks against the state of Israel, whether it’s in the form of the left-wing anti-Semitism on our college campuses – today’s Democratic Party has made friends with anti-Semitism.”

He added: “The matter what they try to do they can’t cover up that fact and until they stand up to the BDS movement and until they stand up to the vicious assaults against Jewish students on college campuses and the continued attempt to delegitimize Israel there will be no words that can say that will change the fact the Democratic Party of today has become a party that is open to anti-Semitism.”

He also stressed that calling a person who is Jewish a white supremacist is “inherently” anti-Semitic given past persecution of the Jewish people.

Watch above, via Fox Business

