Trump Administration Announces Plan to Distribute 150 Million Rapid Covid Tests

The Trump administration announced Monday its plan to distribute 150 million rapid coronavirus tests nationwide.

President Donald Trump said, “50 million tests will go to protect the most vulnerable communities, which we’ve always promised to do, including 18 million for nursing homes, 15 million for assisted living facilities, 10 million for home health and hospice care agencies, and nearly 1 million for historically black colleges and universities, and also tribal nation colleges, 100 million rapid point-of-care tests will be given to states and territories to support efforts to reopen their economies and schools immediately and as fast as they can.”

Admiral Brett Giroir spoke at the press conference about U.S. progress on covid testing, talking about the Abbott test and demonstrating how easy it is.

“It does not require an instrument to determine the result, it’s in 15 minutes the result,” he said. “This is not a home test but during the health emergency, Seema Verma and CMS permits laboratories to extend their certificate to operate in temporary sites like schools or churches or parking lots.”

He showed how the test works and emphasized again that people will get results in just 15 minutes.

