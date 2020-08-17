Trump Asks in Minnesota Speech ‘How the Hell’ Ilhan Omar Won Primary: She ‘Hates Our Country’

President Donald Trump spoke in Minnesota Monday afternoon and took a moment to ask how Congresswoman Ilhan Omar won in the state’s Democratic primaries last week.

After going after Kamala Harris again, Trump brought up Omar to boos from the crowd before asking, “How the hell to chi when the primary? How did she win?”

“How the hell did she win?” Trump asked again. “This woman is crazy. She’s a horrible woman who hates our country.”

When someone made a comment about mail-in votes, Trump said, “Mail-in vote, you might be right. We’ll have to check that. Let’s check the mail-in vote.”

“Seriously, how does a woman who hates our country, who says nothing but bad things about our country in Israel and other allies, how does this woman win? Where are the people that would vote for her?” Trump asked.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

