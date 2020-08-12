Trump Attacks Bill Maher Five Days After His Show Aired: ‘Looks Terrible, Exhausted, Gaunt, and Weak’

As the coronavirus pandemic, economic decline, and social unrest continue to sweep through America, President Donald Trump decided to randomly attack Bill Maher on Wednesday.

It isn’t clear what prompted Trump to go after the Real Time host, but he did so while claiming once again that Joe Biden is a threat to the “suburban housewife” who fears that the ex-veep will allow low income housing to “invade their neighborhood.”

Watched @billmaher last week for the first time in a long time. He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak. If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

“Watched Bill Maher last week for the first time in a long time,” Trump said, pivoting to Maher. “He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak. If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action!”

It’s hard to say how Trump’s attention was drawn to Maher’s latest program from 5 days ago, but if we look at the show, the Real Time host held a mock eulogy for Trump and wondered how the president would feel if he knew what people would say about him after he dies.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]