‘It’s Not 1918!’ CNN’s Elie Honig Demands TV Cameras Be Allowed at Trump Trials

CNN chief legal analyst Elie Honig demanded television cameras be allowed in federal courtrooms – including the two that are set to host trials for former President Donald Trump.

Trump was arraigned on Thursday in federal court in Washington, D.C. over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which he falsely claims was rigged against him. In June, he was indicted in a federal court in Miami over what Special Counsel Jack Smith says was his willful retention of classified documents and efforts to obstruct their retrieval by the government. The former president has pleaded not guilty to all the counts he faces.

Federal courtrooms do not allow cameras of any kind, which is why the media relies on transcripts and sketches. In some certain cases – as with the Supreme Court – live audio feeds are permitted.

“Earlier in the day, we were talking about the cameras in federal courtrooms,” CNN’s Anderson Cooper noted to Honig. “Who would make that decision?”

“So, there’s a couple layers here,” he responded. “The district judge – Judge [Tanya] Chutkan can make an initial decision. Ultimately, this is the kind of thing that will probably have to go to the chief judge of the district. But I also want to note this. Chief Justice [John] Roberts can order that or approve it from his high perch.”

Honig, who usually keeps his on-air remarks to strict legal analysis, took the opportunity to advocate for a policy change:

HONIG: So, I’m putting the pressure on. I don’t use this platform to get on the soapbox. But this has to be covered in a modern, transparent fashion. It would be ludicrous. Trial of the century. COOPER: You’re not just saying that from a TV standpoint? [CROSSTALK, LAUGHTER] HONIG: I am saying that, yes from a TV standpoint. But the American people have to see this. The American people cannot be–if we don’t have cameras in the courtroom, here’s what we’re gonna have. We’re gonna have young reporters running in and out of the courtroom texting us, trying to recount what happens. Two or three hours after the end of every trial, they will get a 300-page transcript that some court reporter typed up, and we’ll get sketch drawings. It’s not 1918 here! It’s 2023. We need to get with it.

