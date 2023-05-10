Trump Attorney Flips Out on Dana Bash After Getting Pressed on Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Trump attorney Alina Habba did not appreciate Dana Bash’s last question about the 15 other women who have also alleged that her client, Donald Trump, sexually harassed or assaulted them.

Habba appeared on CNN Primetime Tuesday night after a jury found that Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll and committed battery. He also found him liable for defaming her, awarding five million dollars in compensatory and punitive damages.

Judged purely by body language, Abba did not appear comfortable defending her client, but that did not keep Bash from asking tough but entirely fair questions, perhaps best illustrated by her final question.

“There are 15 women altogether who have alleged that Trump sexually harassed or assaulted them,” Bash asked. “Are you concerned that…”

“We’re talking about 2016?” Abba interrupted.

“Hold on. Hold on. Are you concerned? I have not all told women; all told that” Bash continued. “Not that you’ve gotten complaints that have come publicly, have become public. Are you concerned that this since..”

Abba appeared vexed by the dates of these allegations, reiterating “that 2016 is our concern and that we’re at?”

“Right. Are you concerned? Are you concerned that the case that we saw today that it is maybe just the beginning, that other criminal action could be in the future?” Bash continued.

“No. I think you’re concerned that he is going to win, which is why you’re bringing up 2016 things because you have nothing to bring up. But that’s what I think. You’re concerned, and you should be concerned,” Abba replied. “He’s leading in the polls.”

“I’m a journalist,” Bash reminded her guest. “I am not concerned about anything. I’m asking you, as one of his attorneys, about things that are out there in addition to what you.”

Abba returned to asking about when these claims came forward, suggesting that because the alleged sexual assaults happened during a previous run for president, they are purely political.

“These 15 women, are we talking about 2016 when he was running and almost did win?” she asked again before dismissing the claim outright. “I don’t have 15 women that have come forth with a claim. Okay. Where are they? I don’t have them.”

Trump was not found liable for rape charges that stemmed from a 2019 allegation by Carroll that Trump raped her in a midtown Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com